Bachelor in Paradise: Jeremy's secret is exposed in dramatic showdown
Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise took another dramatic turn on Monday as the beach turned on Brian for exposing Jeremy's secret bid to reunite with Susie.
After last week's twist introduced a $500,000 prize for the winning couple, season 10 of Paradise has entered uncharted territory.
Focus has shifted away from getting roses or even getting engaged at the end as the couples seek to solidify their connections – at least in the eyes of the other competitors.
Monday's episode saw another "relationship test," which asked the beachgoers to answer questions privately and see how well their responses matched their partner's.
As if to illustrate just how much this season seems not to be working, the couple crowned "most compatible" was Jonathon and Lea. Yep, the only pair who are stuck in the friendzone.
The challenge also gave the contestants the chance to have a "Secret Rendezvous" with the contestant they were most compatible with outside of their current couple, but this group seems committed to winning that prize pot, as no one indulged in the offer.
Alas, this week's drama primarily centered around Jeremy and Bailey, as Brian has decided it's time to tell Bailey about Jeremy calling Susie and urging her to come back a few episodes ago.
Bailey immediately broke down, shattered by both of Jeremy's apparent ambivalence as well as the fact that most of her friends on the beach knew about it and didn't tell her.
But after a quick heart-to-heart, Bailey decided to forgive Jeremy and move forward, and for some reason, the beach ultimately turned on Brian for telling Bailey the truth.
The beach turns on Brian for telling Bailey the truth
With the new twist, the rose ceremonies are now determined by votes. This week, the ladies picked which men they believed should not get a rose and thus be kicked out of Paradise.
Ahead of the ceremony, the other contestants made it clear that they were Team Jeremy, arguing that Brian betrayed the guys' trust by telling Bailey what went down.
The only voice of reason on this beach seems to be bartender Wells, who rightfully slammed the guys for defending Jeremy's "red flag" behavior.
Alas, when all was said and done, Brian stayed alive, as it was Golden Bachelorette alum Kim who was left without a rose. As a result, his connection Faith was sent home as well.
Seems like the Goldens are easy targets at this point, so Keith and Kathy may want to watch out next week!
Bachelor in Paradise returns on Monday, August 18 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Disney/Bahareh Ritter