Bachelor in Paradise: Jeremy's secret is exposed in dramatic showdown

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise took another dramatic turn on Monday as the beach turned on Brian for exposing Jeremy's secret bid to reunite with Susie.

Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise saw Jonathon (l.) and Lea (r.) be named "most compatible" – despite only being friends. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter

After last week's twist introduced a $500,000 prize for the winning couple, season 10 of Paradise has entered uncharted territory.

Focus has shifted away from getting roses or even getting engaged at the end as the couples seek to solidify their connections – at least in the eyes of the other competitors.

Monday's episode saw another "relationship test," which asked the beachgoers to answer questions privately and see how well their responses matched their partner's.

As if to illustrate just how much this season seems not to be working, the couple crowned "most compatible" was Jonathon and Lea. Yep, the only pair who are stuck in the friendzone.

The challenge also gave the contestants the chance to have a "Secret Rendezvous" with the contestant they were most compatible with outside of their current couple, but this group seems committed to winning that prize pot, as no one indulged in the offer.

Alas, this week's drama primarily centered around Jeremy and Bailey, as Brian has decided it's time to tell Bailey about Jeremy calling Susie and urging her to come back a few episodes ago.

Bailey immediately broke down, shattered by both of Jeremy's apparent ambivalence as well as the fact that most of her friends on the beach knew about it and didn't tell her.

But after a quick heart-to-heart, Bailey decided to forgive Jeremy and move forward, and for some reason, the beach ultimately turned on Brian for telling Bailey the truth.