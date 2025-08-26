Bachelor in Paradise: Relationships are put to the test as finale approaches

Los Angeles, California - Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise is nearing its end, and as the $500,000 prize beckons, the love connections are being put to the test!

Kathy (l.) and Keith's platonic pairing has been a success so far, but Keith's battle with homesickness called things into question on Monday. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter

On Monday night, the remaining couples were forced to get a taste of the "real world" by embarking on a night camping – or "glamping," because this is still The Bachelor after all!

Despite a cozier spin, the onslaught of bugs was too much for Kat, who quickly spiraled as her phobia got the best of her.

Dale did his best to step up and be there for her – something that the relationship expert watching and judging the crew took notice of.

Elsewhere on the campgrounds, the last of the Goldens – Keith and Kathy – had an emotional heart-to-heart about the strong friendship they had developed.

Although he was grateful for the experience so far, Keith admitted that he was feeling pretty homesick, and since going camping has been a beloved activity with his daughters, he found himself contemplating whether it'd be best to head home at this point.

Kathy, though, still wanted some more time in Paradise – and a shot at $500,000.

The camping expedition also brought up some serious lifestyle differences between lavish influencer Bailey and Jeremy, who was all-in on the idea of sleeping outside and toughing it with the bugs.

Also battling some tension in their romance were Spencer and Jess. Even though the two are still head over heels, Jess admitted that she isn't ready to move in together post-Paradise like Spencer is, and she doesn't plan on walking out of here engaged, either.

Alas, host Jesse Palmer soon announced it was time for the contestants to finally head back to their hotel, and the couples then met with Dr. Berman – the relationship expert who had been watching the challenge.

Ultimately, it was Kat and Dale who were (somehow) deemed the strongest pair, thus keeping them both safe through another rose ceremony.

But Alexe and Andrew, on the other hand, were in for a bit of a rude awakening, as although Dr. Berman appreciated their giggly energy, she just didn't see the chemistry there.