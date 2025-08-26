Bachelor in Paradise: Relationships are put to the test as finale approaches
Los Angeles, California - Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise is nearing its end, and as the $500,000 prize beckons, the love connections are being put to the test!
On Monday night, the remaining couples were forced to get a taste of the "real world" by embarking on a night camping – or "glamping," because this is still The Bachelor after all!
Despite a cozier spin, the onslaught of bugs was too much for Kat, who quickly spiraled as her phobia got the best of her.
Dale did his best to step up and be there for her – something that the relationship expert watching and judging the crew took notice of.
Elsewhere on the campgrounds, the last of the Goldens – Keith and Kathy – had an emotional heart-to-heart about the strong friendship they had developed.
Although he was grateful for the experience so far, Keith admitted that he was feeling pretty homesick, and since going camping has been a beloved activity with his daughters, he found himself contemplating whether it'd be best to head home at this point.
Kathy, though, still wanted some more time in Paradise – and a shot at $500,000.
The camping expedition also brought up some serious lifestyle differences between lavish influencer Bailey and Jeremy, who was all-in on the idea of sleeping outside and toughing it with the bugs.
Also battling some tension in their romance were Spencer and Jess. Even though the two are still head over heels, Jess admitted that she isn't ready to move in together post-Paradise like Spencer is, and she doesn't plan on walking out of here engaged, either.
Alas, host Jesse Palmer soon announced it was time for the contestants to finally head back to their hotel, and the couples then met with Dr. Berman – the relationship expert who had been watching the challenge.
Ultimately, it was Kat and Dale who were (somehow) deemed the strongest pair, thus keeping them both safe through another rose ceremony.
But Alexe and Andrew, on the other hand, were in for a bit of a rude awakening, as although Dr. Berman appreciated their giggly energy, she just didn't see the chemistry there.
One couple earns immunity ahead of season 10 finale
Ahead of the rose ceremony, Keith made a proper pitch to be voted off, but he was simply too liked and appreciated in Paradise for the others to get on board.
The ladies sat him down to express just how much they've appreciated his presence and guidance throughout the journey, and Keith ultimately accepted that he didn't need to go just yet.
But his push did sway the vote a bit, and it came down to a tie between Keith and Jonathon.
As one half of the winning couple, Dale was given the chance to choose who would stay – Keith.
That meant that Jonathon, who had managed to coast all season without ever making a real connection, was hitting the road, along with his platonic partner Lea.
The adventures continued after the rose ceremony, as the group was then heralded into a game of "Sharp Opinions," where they were asked to stab a mannequin of the contestant they believed deserved the shady superlative read aloud.
The anonymous game called out those who were most co-dependent, most likely to be texting their ex, and so on.
As the pair with the fewest daggers, Andrew and Alexe – who confessed to finally "falling in love" with one another after the camping excursion – were hailed the least toxic and thus earned immunity.
Two more couples, however, will be sent home after a group vote next week, which will set the stage for the final ceremony to crown the winners of the $500,000.
It comes to an end on the explosive season 10 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, set to air on Monday, September 1 at 8 PM ET ABC!
Cover photo: Disney/Bahareh Ritter