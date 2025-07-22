Bachelor in Paradise: Wild rose ceremony sees its first May-December connection!

Welcome back to the chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise season 10! The time has come: we have our first cross-generational romance – sort of.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Welcome back to the chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise season 10! The time has come: we have our first cross-generational romance – sort of.

New arrival Gary (l.) chose Leslie for his first date in Paradise. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter Monday's episode picked up with the latest drama, which saw Jonathon worrying about his odds of getting a rose from one of the women this week. Enter sassy senior April, who is not-so-subtly interested in him, despite their hefty age gap. Stay tuned! Meanwhile, Natascha struck up a bond with RJ before the beach welcomed a swoon-worthy new arrival: Gary from The Golden Bachelorette – AKA Tina Turner's godson. Also turning up the heat among the seniors was CK, who let Kathy do a body shot off of him in honor of her birthday. Hey, we can't let the young ones have all the fun! As the new arrival, Gary was given a date card, which he offered to Leslie, the runner-up from Gerry's debut season of The Golden Bachelor. Elsewhere on the beach, Dale and Kat came into some drama when Kat learned that Dale had kissed Alli Jo outside of the kissing booth – and didn't tell Kat despite their promise to be transparent with each other. Kat turned to Jonathon for advice on the situation, and given his single status just hours out of the ceremony, he hoped this could be a new route to a rose. The ceremony countdown continued at the cocktail party, where sea captain Kim tried to get Leslie's attention, but her mind was already made up about giving her rose to Gary after their successful dancing date.

Kat and Dale hit a rough patch

Dale (l.) and Kat were at odds after Dale admitted to kissing another girl and not telling her. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter Kim then chatted with April, but he abruptly friendzoned her. Still, April is certainly not one to get down in her feelings, and she quickly moved on to Jack – and the two even shared a pretty steamy kiss! Jonathon, meanwhile, was getting increasingly desperate amid a sea of strong connections. Once April caught wind of the situation, she took the chance to reassure him that he deserves to find love in Paradise and even admitted she would be "jumping his bones" if she were younger – "emotionally," that is! Kat took the chance to speak with Dale again at the cocktail party, and despite his repeated attempts to "dead" the drama, it was clear Kat was still unhappy with his dismissal of her feelings (Let it go Dale, you're never going to make "deaded it" happen!). As tensions boil over, Kat went over to Jonathon, who is, in fact, still ready to accept anyone's rose. Dale only grew more defensive and generally off-putting, but thankfully, our king Gary stepped in to promptly put him in his place with some senior wisdom. Finally, it was time for the ladies to hand out the roses at the first cross-generational ceremony of the season.

Who went home in episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise?

In a major twist, Jonathon (r.) was given a rose by April, allowing him to stay another week. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter Kicking things off was Parisa, who gave her rose to Brian, followed by Bailey, who chose Jeremy. Natascha then shook things up by beating Leslie to the punch and selecting Gary. That led Leslie to pick Kim, giving him a second chance to win her over. Next, Kathy gave her rose to Keith, after which Jess again gave hers to Spencer, and Alexe chose Andrew. Jill opted for Sean before Kat finally took the stage, and – inexplicably – chose Dale. Last but not least, April sent shockwaves through Paradise with the first May-December exchange of the season by giving her rose to Jonathon. Alas, this doesn't seem to be a real age-gap romance, as she explained that she wanted to give him another chance in Paradise. Sadly, this meant that RJ, Jack, and CK were left to pack their bags. In the most unsurprising turn of the night, the rose didn't save Dale and Kat's flailing connection, and their post-ceremony conversation soon exploded into chaos. Dale seemed to think that sweeping things under the rug is the best way to handle conflict, claiming that it's simply how he was raised and that she just doesn't understand that. On a lighter note, Leslie sat down with Gary to confirm that she had been planning to give him her rose, but Natascha and Kim are very much still there, setting up two Golden love triangles going into the next ceremony. Before the end of the episode, the beach saw two new arrivals – Golden alum Nancy and Lea from Joey's season of The Bachelor. The ladies soon set their sights on Keith and Sean, respectively, but before anyone could even process that, Paradise welcomed yet another new face: Faith from The Golden Bachelor!