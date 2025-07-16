Bachelor in Paradise: The Goldens arrive after the messiest rose ceremony yet!
Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise season 10 has finally delivered the moment we've all been waiting for – the Goldens have hit the beach!
This week's double feature continued on Tuesday night with the fallout of Monday's dramatic rose ceremony.
With Susie having rejected Justin's self-sacrificial rose, several ladies were left on the verge of elimination.
Lexi, frustrated with how her connection with Justin wound up, opted to leave, and Justin himself ultimately did the same.
On his way out, he asked host Jesse Palmer to hand his rose to Jill, who initially rejects the offer before going for it.
As a result, Susie, Alli Jo, and Zoe have now left Paradise.
And with that, it was time for the season's most anticipated arrivals: the sensational seniors of The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette!
Everyone was surprisingly game for this generation-spanning twist, and best believe the Goldens are ready to make the most of their time in Paradise.
Bailey's date sparks tension with Jeremy as the Goldens make connections
Jesse made sure to address the elephant in the room right off the bat –cross-generational romances are (thankfully) not encouraged this season.
Still, the exchanges between the two groups are pretty iconic – look no further than the instant BFF-hood of Kat and April.
Meanwhile, the younger gang got a new addition: Andrew from Katie's season of The Bachelorette.
He soon set his sights on Alexe and Bailey, the latter of whom he asked on a date.
Bailey decided to run the idea past Jeremy, and despite the fact that he just went on a date with Susie, was not happy about it and claimed he was "blindsided" by her supposed betrayal.
And Jeremy has nothing if not the audacity because he then gave Susie a call (!!) to check whether she was still near the resort and might give him another shot. Thankfully, she turned him down.
Amid that mess, Alexe came to the realization that she had more platonic feelings for Jonathon than anything more serious, and she tearfully decided to cut things off. Though obviously disappointed, he was completely understanding (Take notes, Jeremy!).
Back at the pool, we got our first Golden connection as April and Jack sealed the deal with the first senior kiss of the season!
Jonathon falls flat as Paradise relationships bloom
After Bailey reaffirmed her connection with Jeremy, Andrew returned to Alexe, and the two quickly found a serious spark between them.
Jonathon shot his shot (again) with Jill, but she read right through his rather blatant attempt to secure a rose at the next ceremony.
In came a new arrival – Sean, who appeared on Charity's season of The Bachelorette as well as last season of Paradise.
He went a more pragmatic route by picking Jill for his first date, given that he wouldn't need to convince her to ditch an existing connection. The two did hit it off, so there might be some real hope there!
After a game that saw all of the contestants spill their wildest secrets, we got to catch up with Keith and Kathy, who shared a sweet moment in the pool later that night.
Jill and Jonathon then got into a bit of a spat, as he was trying to walk back his initial friendzoning in a clear bid to get a rose. Again, she pushed back, and it seems that he just might be vulnerable heading into the next rose ceremony!
But we'll simply have to wait and see, as that ceremony will take place in next week's episode, airing on Monday, July 21 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Disney/Bahareh Ritter