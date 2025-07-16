Bachelor in Paradise: The Goldens arrive after the messiest rose ceremony yet!

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 has finally delivered the moment we've all been waiting for – the Goldens have officially hit the beach!

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise season 10 has finally delivered the moment we've all been waiting for – the Goldens have hit the beach!

Former cast members from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette arrived in Paradise in Tuesday's episode. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter Jesse made sure to address the elephant in the room right off the bat –cross-generational romances are (thankfully) not encouraged this season. Still, the exchanges between the two groups are pretty iconic – look no further than the instant BFF-hood of Kat and April. Meanwhile, the younger gang got a new addition: Andrew from Katie's season of The Bachelorette. He soon set his sights on Alexe and Bailey, the latter of whom he asked on a date. Bailey decided to run the idea past Jeremy, and despite the fact that he just went on a date with Susie, was not happy about it and claimed he was "blindsided" by her supposed betrayal. And Jeremy has nothing if not the audacity because he then gave Susie a call (!!) to check whether she was still near the resort and might give him another shot. Thankfully, she turned him down. Amid that mess, Alexe came to the realization that she had more platonic feelings for Jonathon than anything more serious, and she tearfully decided to cut things off. Though obviously disappointed, he was completely understanding (Take notes, Jeremy!). Back at the pool, we got our first Golden connection as April and Jack sealed the deal with the first senior kiss of the season!

Jonathon falls flat as Paradise relationships bloom

Alexe (r.) and Andrew (l.) sparked up a connection after his date with Bailey. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter After Bailey reaffirmed her connection with Jeremy, Andrew returned to Alexe, and the two quickly found a serious spark between them. Jonathon shot his shot (again) with Jill, but she read right through his rather blatant attempt to secure a rose at the next ceremony. In came a new arrival – Sean, who appeared on Charity's season of The Bachelorette as well as last season of Paradise. He went a more pragmatic route by picking Jill for his first date, given that he wouldn't need to convince her to ditch an existing connection. The two did hit it off, so there might be some real hope there! After a game that saw all of the contestants spill their wildest secrets, we got to catch up with Keith and Kathy, who shared a sweet moment in the pool later that night. Jill and Jonathon then got into a bit of a spat, as he was trying to walk back his initial friendzoning in a clear bid to get a rose. Again, she pushed back, and it seems that he just might be vulnerable heading into the next rose ceremony!