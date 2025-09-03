Bachelor in Paradise finale: Which couple won season 10's $500,000 prize?

Bachelor in Paradise has ended its tenth – and perhaps most chaotic – season, but its brand-new twist of a $500,000 prize wasn't quite what it seemed to be.

By Kelly Christ

Kat and Dale (r.) were the first to be eliminated from the "Weight of the World" challenge. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter Tuesday's finale picked up with Alexe and Andrew marked safe from the final rose ceremony after winning last week's "Sharp Opinions" challenge. Two couples were set to be eliminated, and platonic Goldens Kathy and Keith gave the others permission to vote them out ahead of the finale, feeling satisfied with their journey so far. Ultimately, it was Bailey who joined Kathy as the other rose-less lady, meaning that Jeremy would be packing his bags as well. Next, the remaining three couples – Alexe and Andrew, Jess and Spencer, and Kat and Dale – with a final relationship test that required them to keep some heavy weights, determined by their combined body weights, from dropping to the ground. Should the weights fall, the couple was eliminated – and promptly sent into the pool. It was Kat and Dale who fell first, followed by Jess and Spencer. That gave Alexe and Andrew an express ticket to the finale, while the other couples' fates would be determined by a vote. And that vote wasn't just among the remaining contestants – say hello to the Parliament of Paradise!

Sean drops a bombshell ahead of the final vote

Sean and Allyshia (r.) returned to stir the pot ahead of the final vote. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter Yep, the previously eliminated couples returned to cast their vote for who should join Alexe and Andrew to compete for $500,000. Unsurprisingly, Sean returned with a vengeance – and a bruised ego – setting his sights on Kat as retribution for her saying that they weren't friends. Sean revealed that he spoke to Kat's ex – presumably her former fiancé John Henry from last season of Paradise – who claimed that he had received "love letters" from Kat during the filming of this season. Kat denied the claims and said Sean had "twisted" the narrative. She was dating around prior to Paradise, but once she struck up a connection with Dale, she was all-in. Dale stood by her side, and most of the others agreed that Sean had overstepped. It was then time to vote, and the beachgoers were given the option to pick neither couple – a choice Jeremy and his similarly bruised ego took as payback for being sent home by Dale and Spencer. To Sean's delight, it was Jess and Spencer who punched their ticket to the finale. (Considering these two have been locked-in since day one, his smear campaign wasn't exactly necessary in order to block Kat and Dale!) With only two couples left, host Jesse Palmer revealed that the $500,000 prize was not a prize at all, but instead the final relationship test.

Who won season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise?

Spencer (l.) proposed to Jess in the season 10 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter Each contestant was tasked with choosing "love" or "money." They could either choose to take half of the money for themselves, or pick "love" and reunite with their partner. If both chose the cash, they'd walk away with nothing. First up were Alexe and Andrew, who both chose each other, thus sacrificing the prize money. But as Jesse then revealed, they would still get a chance at a smaller cash prize by selecting one envelope of money out of three. The lovebirds nabbed $125,000, which they promptly put towards Alexe's student loan debt. Next up was Jess and Spencer, who also chose "love" – shocking, right? That wasn't all, though, as Spencer also decided to pop the question, and despite her confessional admission that she wasn't ready to get engaged, she still said yes. And how is everyone doing post-Paradise? Kathy and Keith are still close pals, while Jeremy and Bailey are going strong and planning to move to the same city later this year. Kat and Dale are traveling together and planning to take the next steps towards "building a future" together, and Alexe is gearing up to move to Chicago to be with Andrew. Jess and Spencer are still engaged, but in no rush to tie the knot. They are, however, taking one big leap: Jess will be moving to Dallas in the new year.