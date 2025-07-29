Bachelor in Paradise: One star makes shock early exit before major twist is revealed

Los Angeles, California - It was a rough week on Bachelor in Paradise , as several of the season's strongest connections were tested before viewers were left on a cliffhanger ahead of the next rose ceremony.

Lea (r.) chose Jonathon for her date on Monday's episode, as the two were already friends in the real world. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Monday's episode kicked off with the Golden ladies panicking in the wake of April's shock decision to give her rose to Jonathon, leaving just three Golden men up for grabs on the beach.

New arrival Nancy (of Golden Bachelor fame) stepped in to swipe Gary for a date, sending his strongest connection – Leslie – into a bit of a spiral.

Meanwhile, another new arrival, Lea from Joey's season of The Bachelor, took Jonathon out for a date.

While the pair's real-world friendship made it an easy choice, it's unclear whether they will be able to take things to the next level in Paradise.

Next, it was time for a Love Island-esque "mating dance" challenge, which saw the entire crew dress up as "birds of Paradise" as the men were tasked with wooing their partners with a sexy dance.

It was ultimately Brian and Parisa who the Paradise judges deemed to have the best chemistry, but things quickly went downhill when they got to enjoy their prize of alone time in the "VIP BIP suite."



As Parisa looked to get to know him a little better, Brian snapped at her, inexplicably growing frustrated at questions like "What's your favorite color?" – which he claimed was "so elementary school" of her.