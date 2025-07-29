Bachelor in Paradise: One star makes shock early exit before major twist is revealed
Los Angeles, California - It was a rough week on Bachelor in Paradise, as several of the season's strongest connections were tested before viewers were left on a cliffhanger ahead of the next rose ceremony.
Monday's episode kicked off with the Golden ladies panicking in the wake of April's shock decision to give her rose to Jonathon, leaving just three Golden men up for grabs on the beach.
New arrival Nancy (of Golden Bachelor fame) stepped in to swipe Gary for a date, sending his strongest connection – Leslie – into a bit of a spiral.
Meanwhile, another new arrival, Lea from Joey's season of The Bachelor, took Jonathon out for a date.
While the pair's real-world friendship made it an easy choice, it's unclear whether they will be able to take things to the next level in Paradise.
Next, it was time for a Love Island-esque "mating dance" challenge, which saw the entire crew dress up as "birds of Paradise" as the men were tasked with wooing their partners with a sexy dance.
It was ultimately Brian and Parisa who the Paradise judges deemed to have the best chemistry, but things quickly went downhill when they got to enjoy their prize of alone time in the "VIP BIP suite."
As Parisa looked to get to know him a little better, Brian snapped at her, inexplicably growing frustrated at questions like "What's your favorite color?" – which he claimed was "so elementary school" of her.
New arrivals sparks drama as Jill makes a sudden exit
After Allyshia (Grant's season) made a surprise arrival during the bird game, she stirred up some drama by chatting with both Sean and Dale.
Her quick connection with Sean sent his connection, Jill, over the edge, and she ultimately decided to self-eliminate after evidently being friend-zoned yet again.
As for Dale, his chat with Allyshia left Kat pretty heated – a feeling only exacerbated by his remark to the boys about wanting to go on a date "to see if Kat sweats."
Jonathon went straight to Kat to tell her what Dale had said, but Dale ultimately denied it. Allyshia later chose Sean for her date out of respect for Dale's connection with Kat, but it was clear that, even after, she still wanted to explore her bond with Dale.
Meanwhile, Gary and Nancy returned from their date accidentally high off of cacao (gotta love those Bachelor producers!), but the two do seem to have some real potential in Paradise.
Another Golden, Kim, was hoping to score a date with new arrival Faith, but after a scare with a high heart rate, he was forced to skip out to see a doctor. Thankfully, all was fine, and Faith decided to use her date card to enjoy a gal pal moment with Kathy instead.
With several couples now on the rocks, host Jesse Palmer confirmed that three ladies would be heading home after the next rose ceremony following Jill's self-exit.
The teaser for next week also revealed another wild twist for season 10 of Paradise – the strongest couple at the end of the season will go home with $500,000.
Find out how the coveted prize shakes up the game when Bachelor in Paradise returns next Monday, August 4 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Disney/Bahareh Ritter