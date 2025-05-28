HBO announces major breakthrough in casting for Harry Potter show!

London, UK - The new HBO Harry Potter series has found its Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley!

Arabella Stanton (l.), Dominic McLaughlin (c.), and Alastair Stout will play Hermione, Harry, and Ron in the new Harry Potter HBO show. © Screenshot/Instagram/HBO

A casting call, announced in September, saw around 32,000 children audition for the lead roles, with the team reviewing up to 1,000 tapes per day, according to HBO.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry, Arabella Stanton will be Hermione, and Alastair Stout will portray Ron, the TV network and Warner Bros said.

It was previously stipulated that the three young child actors must be residents of the UK or Ireland, and aged between nine and 11 as of April 2025.

The three children are "newcomers," according to HBO, though all three have acting experience.

Each season of the show will be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books, from author and executive producer J. K. Rowling.

In the movie adaptations, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint playing the trio.