HBO announces major breakthrough in casting for Harry Potter show!
London, UK - The new HBO Harry Potter series has found its Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley!
A casting call, announced in September, saw around 32,000 children audition for the lead roles, with the team reviewing up to 1,000 tapes per day, according to HBO.
Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry, Arabella Stanton will be Hermione, and Alastair Stout will portray Ron, the TV network and Warner Bros said.
It was previously stipulated that the three young child actors must be residents of the UK or Ireland, and aged between nine and 11 as of April 2025.
The three children are "newcomers," according to HBO, though all three have acting experience.
Each season of the show will be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books, from author and executive producer J. K. Rowling.
In the movie adaptations, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint playing the trio.
Harry Potter series cast taking shape
Executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said: "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron."
"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen."
"We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."
Several other roles have already been cast for the upcoming show, including British actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.
Also joining is Ozark star Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, British stage actor Luke Thallon as the first book's main antagonist Quirinus Quirrell, and Welsh comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse as Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch."
Production will begin at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in England later this year.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/HBO