HBO's Harry Potter series celebrates first day of filming with magical BTS snaps!

Leavesden, UK - Many fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Harry Potter film franchise and, according to the streaming service behind the TV reboot, filming has started at last.

11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin (r.) looks just like his predecessor Daniel Radcliffe (l.) at the same age! © Collage: HUGO PHILPOTT / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@hbomax

On Monday afternoon, HBO Max announced the official start of filming for the remake.

An Instagram post showed 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin taking up the mantle of Harry Potter in full costume.

"First-years, step forward," read the caption before adding that HBO's Harry Potter series is now officially in production.

Indeed, McLaughlin looks like the spitting image of Daniel Radcliffe, the previous actor to play Harry Potter, when he was around the same age.

Also on Monday, several more casting decisions were announced – including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom!

Amos Kitson will also star as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.