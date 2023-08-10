Emmys get new date as Hollywood strike leads to long delay

Los Angeles, California - The Emmy Awards have been postponed by almost four months, organizers said Thursday, as strikes by Hollywood's actors and writers drag on with no resolution in sight.

The Emmy Awards will take place on January 15, 2024, as the ongoing Hollywood strike continues. © REUTERS

TV's equivalent of the Oscars had been due to take place this September, but will now be held in mid-January next year, Fox and the Television Academy wrote in a statement.



"We are pleased to announce that the 75th Emmy Awards will now air on Monday, January 15, 2024," said a Fox spokesperson.

The Emmys are the most significant entertainment event so far to be delayed by Hollywood's first industry-wide walkout by both actors and writers in more than 60 years.

The last time the Emmys were delayed was in 2001, when the ceremony was pushed back in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

Due to the ongoing actors' strike, A-list stars and nominees would not currently be allowed to attend the Emmys – a development that would be disastrous for ratings.

Writers would also not be allowed to script a monologue or jokes for the telecast's host and presenters, and a postponement was long expected.