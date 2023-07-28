2023 Emmys reportedly won't be taking place anytime soon

Los Angeles, California - The 2023 Emmy Awards will be postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, according to new reports.

The 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony will reportedly be postponed due to the biggest Hollywood strike in decades. © Chris Delmas / AFP

The ceremony was supposed to take place in September, but now it could be pushed as far back as January 2024, the Los Angeles Times reported.



Variety said "vendors, producers and others involved with the event" have already been informed of the delay, which has not yet been officially announced.

A source familiar with the plans told AFP that a new date for the show has not yet been set.

Hollywood's actors and writers are both currently on strike, in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.

Stars would not be able to attend the Emmys if the actors' strike was still in effect at the time of the ceremony – a development that would be disastrous for television ratings.

Writers would also not be allowed to script a monologue or jokes for the telecast's host and presenters.