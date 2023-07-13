Succession bosses Emmys nominations amid impending Hollywood strike

Los Angeles, California - Succession rules the Emmy nomination list released Wednesday with a whopping 27 nods, including best drama, in an announcement overshadowed by the threat of a Hollywood actors' strike that could derail the industry's entire awards calendar.

The Television Academy released its list of nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards on Wednesday. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

For the second year in a row, Succession dominated the acting categories, becoming the first ever show to earn three of the six available slots for best lead actor in a drama.

Echoing their characters in the series, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin will now battle each other for the award, while their co-star Sarah Snook is the favorite for best lead actress.

Succession, which has twice won best drama series at the Emmys, was followed in this year's nominations count by two more shows from HBO, which claimed 127 nods overall.

The Last of Us became the first live-action video game adaptation to earn major nominations, with 24, including best drama and acting nods for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The White Lotus, a satire on wealth and hypocrisy which switched from the limited series categories to drama after returning for a second season set in Sicily, earned 23 nods.

Apple TV+'s feel-good Ted Lasso topped the comedy section with its much-maligned third and possibly final season, taking 21 nominations.

Netflix's Beef and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story led the limited series category with 13 nods apiece.