Golden Globe Awards 2025: Emilia Perez and The Brutalist win big as Demi Moore crowns comeback

Los Angeles, California - Surreal narco-musical Emilia Perez and epic immigrant drama The Brutalist were the big winners at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, as prizes were shared widely across an international crop of movies .

Zoe Saldaña and Demi Moore won big at the 2025 Golden Globes, for their roles in Emilia Perez and The Substance, respectively. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

French director Jacques Audiard's Mexico-set Emilia Perez took four prizes, including best comedy or musical film, while The Brutalist was named best drama and also picked up best actor for Adrien Brody, who plays a Hungarian Holocaust survivor.

Emilia Perez, the story of a drug lord who transitions to life as a woman, had entered the night with the most nominations at 10.

It won for best non-English language film and best original song, while Zoe Saldaña took best supporting actress honors, nudging out her co-star Selena Gomez.

"You can maybe put us in jail, you can beat us up, but you never can take away our soul, our resistance, our identity," said Karla Sofia Gascon, the film's star, who is trans.

She added: "Raise your voice... and say, 'I won. I am who I am, not who you want'."

Sunday also proved an important night for The Brutalist, which shrugged off concerns over its sprawling runtime to earn best director for Brady Corbet.

"I was told that no one would come out and see it," said Corbet, of his epic about a Jewish architect who survives Nazi persecution and immigrates to the US.

"No one was asking for a three-and-a-half hour film about a mid-century designer... but it works," he added.