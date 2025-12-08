One Battle After Another and Sentimental Value lead Golden Globes noms as Wicked: For Good trails behind

Los Angeles, California - Paul Thomas Anderson's politically charged film One Battle After Another leads the nominations for the Golden Globes with nine, organizers announced Monday, as the race to the Oscars kicked into high gear.

Oversized Golden Globe Awards are displayed ahead of the nominations announcement event for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Norwegian family dramedy Sentimental Value was second with eight, followed by period horror movie Sinners with seven, and Shakespeare family drama Hamnet with six.

Wicked: For Good ended up with five nominations – a disappointing showing for the smash hit musical, which failed to secure a nod for best musical/comedy.

The Globes, set for January 11, are widely seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards.

The Golden Globes offer separate awards for dramas and comedies/musicals – widening the field of stars who could walk the red carpet, and fueling the suspense.

One Battle After Another, which centers on an aging revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti), leads the contenders in the comedy/musical categories.

The film is a rollicking ride featuring leftist radical violence, immigration raids, and white supremacists. It won a pile of nominations, including best comedy/musical picture, best director, and five acting nods: DiCaprio, Infiniti, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, and Teyana Taylor.

Sentimental Value, a moving story of a fractured family, won nominations for Swedish legend Stellan Skarsgard and co-star Renate Reinsve. It is one of several foreign language films to gain traction in the main categories, along with Brazil's The Secret Agent and South Korea's No Other Choice.

Wicked: For Good – the blockbuster conclusion of the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical – won nominations for Ariana Grande as the bubbly pink-clad Glinda and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as the green-skinned Elphaba. It also earned two nods for best original song, but failed to make the best picture short list.

The women up for comedy-musical lead acting honors include Oscar winner Emma Stone (Bugonia), Erivo, Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee), and newcomer Infiniti.

On the drama side, past Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence (Die, My Love) and Julia Roberts (After the Hunt) will do battle with Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Reinsve, Tessa Thompson (Hedda), and Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby).

Each main category will have six nominees, not five as in past years.