Stranger Things finale controversy heats up with wild ChatGPT rumors

Los Angeles, California - After nearly a decade, Stranger Things has come to an end. But many fans weren't satisfied with the end of the series , and a new documentary on the subject has only further fueled the online fire!

Stranger Things co-creators Matt (l.) and Ross Duffer have been facing some serious backlash from fans over the show's finale. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 hit Netflix on Monday, giving fans an inside look at the creative process behind the sci-fi show's final season.

In one shocking reveal, the show's co-creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, admitted that they had begun production on the season without having completed the finale script.

According to Forbes, the brothers already knew what the ending for main characters like Mike, Eleven, and Will would be, but the path to it was missing.

Many fans were shocked by these revelations on social media, where viewers had already been voicing their disappointment at inconsistencies and plot holes left in the series finale.

Rumors had even emerged that there was going to be a secret ninth episode – fueled by a viral theory called "conformity gate" – to answer the lingering questions and change the final ending, but these proved futile.

But the last-minute writing wasn't the only documentary tidbit to cause a stir: eagle-eyed fans also got a glimpse of what seemed to be ChatGPT tabs open on one of the Duffer brothers' laptops.