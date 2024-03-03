"Sephora kids": TikTok makeup influencers spark health warnings

Posing in videos with beauty and skincare products, pre-teen girls dubbed "Sephora Kids" have taken TikTok by storm in a trend that some specialists brand a danger to kids' mental and physical health.

Young influencers dubbed "Sephora Kids" have taken TikTok by storm. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sophiammunoz & @candela.y.la.dani

Girl between the ages of eight and 12 are gaining thousands of followers on the social media platform by modelling their makeup purchases.



The trend focuses particularly on products from the brand Sephora, championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West.

Gushing over moisturizers or begging their parents to buy them anti-wrinkle cream, the young influencers pose in front of the mirror with their hair tied back, imitating popular makeup and "GRWM" tutorials.

Yet, skin specialists have warned that some of the products used in the kids' videos contain ingredients not suited to young skin, such as retinol.

"Many of the 'skin influencers' sometimes are more trusted than real physicians," dermatologist Danilo Del Campo told AFP. "This has led to an increase in consultations related to skin reactions and concerns resulting from the misuse of these products," he warned.

"Most parents do not realize there are any risks."

Parroting famous beauty influencers, the "Sephora kids" review products from high-end lines, such as moisturizers costing nearly $80.

"How can these little girls spend like, my salary, really, in skincare?" said one Sephora salesperson in a TikTok video.

It seems their parents are supporting the habit.