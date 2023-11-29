Social media chiefs set to testify in Senate over online child dangers

Washington DC - Social media CEOs including Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Instagram and TikTok 's Shou Zi Chew will face a grilling in the Senate early next year over online child sexual exploitation.

Though they initially declined to attend, X's Linda Yaccarino and the bosses of Snap and Discord will also be part of the Senate Judiciary Committee panel on January 31 after receiving subpoenas ordering their attendance.

"We've known from the beginning that our efforts to protect children online would be met with hesitation from Big Tech," senators Dick Durbin, a Democrat, and Republican Lindsey Graham said in a joint statement.

"They finally are being forced to acknowledge their failures when it comes to protecting kids," they added.

The toxic effects of social media on young people have become the latest center of attention for lawmakers in the United States, who otherwise struggle to pass federal legislation to curb Big Tech amid political divisions and heavy lobbying by the industry.

Still, the senators' statement noted there were five pieces of legislation with bipartisan support addressing the dangers for children online that were currently being considered.