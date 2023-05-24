Surgeon general fires stark warning over effects of social media on kids

Washington DC - The top US health official on Tuesday issued a stark warning to parents, tech companies, and regulators, saying the evidence is growing that social media use may seriously harm children.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said evidence is growing that social media use may seriously harm children. © Collage: 123RF/franckito & Mandel NGAN / AFP

In a lengthy advisory, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said that while not without benefits, "there are ample indicators that social media can also have a profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents."



Social media use by young people in the US is nearly universal, with up to 95% of adolescents reporting using a social platform and more than a third saying they do so "almost constantly," according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Murthy's report said social media can help children and teens find a community to connect, but that it also contains "extreme, inappropriate, and harmful content," which can "normalize" self-harm and suicide.

It can perpetuate body dissatisfaction, eating disorders and depression and expose children to online bullying while they are undergoing a critical stage in brain development, the report warned.