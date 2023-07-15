Kim Kardashian and North West take on divisive "aging" TikTok trend

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and North West joined in on the "aging" viral filter making waves, and breaking hearts, on TikTok .

Kim Kardashian (c.) and North West had some fun on TikTok with the new viral aging filter. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Following Kylie Jenner's shocking transformation, the 42-year-old SKIMs owner and her mini-me hopped on the social media app's latest trend.

Unlike her baby sister, Kim wasn't put off by her presumed older self.

In the clip that was dropped on their joint account, The Kardashians star first appeared holding the phone up to her face as she played with her hair and posed for the camera.

"I look gorgeous," she said before bursting into laughter as the 10-year-old entered the frame.

Kim, who sported a make-up-free face, wet curls, a bathrobe, and gold under-eye masks, told her daughter, "You don't look any older. How is that possible?"

The pre-teen, who the beauty mogul shares with ex-husband Kanye West, simply smiled at her mom and reassured her by saying, "No, I look older."

The pair continued the fun by captioning the video, "Gorgeous award."

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner had a different take on the generated "older" version of herself that stirred some controversy online.