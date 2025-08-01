Labor rights legend Dolores Huerta urges mobilization against Trump

Bakersfield, California - One of the best-known leaders in the decades-long struggle for US farm laborer rights , Dolores Huerta may be 95 years old, but she is busier than ever.

Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers of America labor union, poses for a portrait in her office in Bakersfield, California. © Robyn Beck / AFP

With the administration of President Donald Trump ramping up immigration raids targeting farmworkers, the veteran activist – who co-founded the country's largest agricultural union more than 60 years ago – is a galvanizing figure for those seeking to fight back.

"People are reaching out because they want to do something," she told AFP during an interview at the headquarters of her Dolores Huerta Foundation in Bakersfield, an agricultural nexus in California's Central Valley.

Born in New Mexico and raised in California, Huerta took the reins of the US farmworker movement in the 1960s along with the late activist Cesar Chavez.

They created what is now United Farm Workers, launching an unprecedented fight for the rights of oppressed laborers who toil in the fields that feed America every day.

At the time, Huerta was raising seven children – she later had four more – while going through a divorce.

Finding the time to organize and mobilize workers remains as crucial as ever today, she said.

"We've got to be a lot more active, because what's happening right now is so huge. I liken it to what was happening in Germany before Hitler took power," Huerta said.

She argues that it is essential to prepare the electorate to vote in the 2026 midterms, which could reshape Congress. Both its chambers currently have Republican majorities.

"This is the only way that this can be solved," she said.