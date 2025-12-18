Ghislaine Maxwell pushes to get conviction vacated ahead of Epstein files release

New York, New York - Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein, recently asked a court to vacate her sex trafficking conviction .

On Wednesday, Ghislaine Maxwell (r.) asked a judge to overturn her conviction a few days before files on her co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein are to be released. © Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP

According to The New York Times, Maxwell filed the request with a Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday, arguing that several constitutional violations kept her from receiving a fair trial, and there is now "substantial new evidence" that can prove it.

"The cumulative effect of these constitutional violations constitutes a complete miscarriage of justice," Maxwell wrote.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for allegedly recruiting minors to be sexually abused by Epstein – charges that she continues to deny.

The Epstein scandal has created a political firestorm as President Donald Trump, who was friends with the late financier for decades, refused to release the files after promising to do so for years.

After facing months of pressure from the public and politicians on both sides of the aisle, Trump signed an order for the release of the files, which is scheduled for December 19.