Four death row inmates set to be executed this week

Washington DC - A 46-year-old man convicted of rape and murder is to be put to death by nitrogen gas in Louisiana on Tuesday, the first of four executions scheduled this week in the US.

Four death row inmates are scheduled to be executed this week in the US, including one by the controversial method of nitrogen gas. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Jessie Hoffman, who was sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Molly Elliott, a 28-year-old advertising executive, will be the first person executed in Louisiana in 15 years.

A district court judge last week stayed Hoffman's execution on the grounds that the use of nitrogen gas may amount to cruel and unusual punishment, which is banned under the Constitution.

But the stay was lifted by the conservative-dominated US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, allowing the execution to proceed.

Only one other state, Alabama, has carried out executions by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a facemask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The method has been denounced by UN experts as cruel and inhumane.

The vast majority of US executions since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976 have been performed using lethal injection, although South Carolina executed a man by firing squad on March 7.

Hoffman, a parking lot attendant, was convicted in 1998 of abducting Elliott in New Orleans as she went to retrieve her car and join her husband for dinner.

Hoffman forced Elliott to withdraw $200 from an ATM machine, before raping and killing her with a single shot to the head. He was 18 years old at the time.

Elliott's nude body was found by a duck hunter the next day on a makeshift dock by the Middle Pearl River.

Hoffman's lawyers have appealed to the Supreme Court to halt the execution on the grounds that the nitrogen gas would "interfere with Jessie's ability to practice his Buddhist meditative breathing."