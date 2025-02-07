Demetrius Frazier executed in Alabama using nitrogen gas

Atmore, Alabama - A man named Demetrius Frazier was put to death by nitrogen gas in Alabama on Thursday, the fourth use of the controversial execution method in the state.

Demetrius Frazier was executed by nitrogen gas in Alabama despite UN experts warning the method may amount to torture. © Handout / Alabama Department of Corrections / AFP

Demetrius Frazier (52) was sentenced to death in 1996 for the 1991 murder of 40-year-old Pauline Brown, a mother of two, in the Alabama city of Birmingham.

Frazier was found guilty of breaking into Brown's apartment, raping her, and shooting her in the head. The jury voted 10-2 to recommend the death penalty.

According to court documents, Frazier, who is Black, accused the predominantly white jury during his trial of being racist.

Frazier was previously convicted of rape and the 1992 murder of a 14-year-old girl, Crystal Kendrick, in Michigan, which does not have the death penalty. He was serving a life sentence there for Kendrick's murder and for two separate rape convictions.

Frazier was transferred to Alabama in 2011 and appeals seeking to have him sent back to Michigan to serve his life sentence were rejected.

His appeals claiming that the nitrogen gas method of execution amounts to cruel and unusual punishment were also denied.