Louisiana poised to resume executions – including by nitrogen gas

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has announced the state is implementing an updated protocol allowing the sentences of people on death row to be carried out, including via nitrogen hypoxia. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Louisiana's Republican Governor Jeff Landry announced Monday that the state's Department of Public Safety and Corrections had implemented an updated protocol enabling the sentences of people on death row to be carried out, including through nitrogen hypoxia.

Experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council have denounced the use of nitrogen gas as an execution method, noting it "may amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, or even torture."

Nevertheless, the Louisiana state legislature last year passed legislation to expand execution methods to include nitrogen gas and electrocution.

Landry's Democratic predecessor, John Bel Edwards, had opposed the death penalty – a stance the current governor clearly does not share.

"For too long, Louisiana has failed to uphold the promises made to victims of our State’s most violent crimes; but that failure of leadership by previous administrations is over. The time for broken promises has ended; we will carry out these sentences and justice will be dispensed," Landry said in a statement on Monday.

"I expect our DA's to finalize these cases and the courts to move swiftly to bring justice to the crime victims who have waited for too long."