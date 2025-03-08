US carries out first firing squad execution since 2010

Washington DC - A South Carolina man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend's parents with a baseball bat was put to death by firing squad on Friday in the first such execution in the US in 15 years.

Brad Sigmon (67) was executed by a three-person firing squad at the Broad River Correctional Institution in the state capital Columbia, South Carolina prison spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said.

Shain said the fatal shots were fired at 6:05 PM and Sigmon was pronounced dead by a physician at 6:08 PM.

Journalists who witnessed the execution from behind bulletproof glass said Sigmon was wearing a black jumpsuit with a small red bullseye made of paper or cloth over his heart and was strapped into a chair in the death chamber.

In a final statement read out by his attorney, Gerald "Bo" King, Sigmon said he wanted to send a message of "love and a calling to my fellow Christians to help us end the death penalty."

A hood was then placed over Sigmon's head. About two minutes later, the firing squad – volunteers from the South Carolina Department of Corrections – fired their rifles through a slit in a wall about 15 feet away.

Anna Dobbins of WYFF News 4 TV station said the shots "were all fired at once" like it was "just one sound."

"His arms flexed," Dobbins said. "There was something in his midsection that moved – I'm not necessarily going to call them breaths, I don't really know – but there was some movement that went on there for two or three seconds."

"It was very fast," she said. "I did see a splash of blood when the bullets entered his body. It was not a huge amount, but there was a splash."

Sigmon, who confessed to the 2001 murders of David and Gladys Larke and admitted his guilt at trial, had asked the Supreme Court for a last-minute stay of execution but it was denied.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also rejected his appeal for clemency.