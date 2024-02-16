Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting sees two teens charged

Kansas City, Missouri - Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade , which left one person dead and 22 wounded, officials said Friday.

Police said charges have been filed against two unidentified teenagers after a mass shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The pair of teens, who were not identified because of their ages, are facing gun-related charges and accused of resisting arrest, the juvenile division of the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County said in a statement.

"Additional charges are expected in the future," it added.

The two juveniles were arrested following the shooting, which took place on Wednesday at the victory parade, which had attracted up to a million fans to downtown Kansas City.

They are now in custody in a juvenile detention center. A third person who was taken into custody was later released.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters the shooting "appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire" and there was "no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism."