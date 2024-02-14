Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes "praying" amid tragic Super Bowl parade shooting

Kansas City, Missouri - Following a tragic shooting at the Super Bowl champs' homecoming parade on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his crew are offering heartfelt prayers for the city.

The Kansas City Chiefs were jubilantly celebrating their back-to-back Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers at a parade in Kansas City on Wednesday, laughing and slinging back a few drinks.

The festivities were marred by a mass shooting that abruptly ended the celebration, as spectators flooded out of the Union Station area. Local authorities are still investigating the incident, which resulted in at least one fatality, at least nine more shot, and even more injured.

In a quick response to the tragedy, the Chiefs' quarterback Mahomes took to social media to express his thoughts.

"Praying for Kansas City," the Super Bowl MVP tweeted.

His wife Brittany Mahomes also shared a message on Instagram, condemning the violence.

"Shooting people is never the answer," she wrote. "Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."

The Kansas City Chiefs also released a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City," the team wrote. "At this time we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. "

More Chiefs players including defensive tackle Mike Pennel, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, and linebacker Drue Tranquill also shared messages about the shooting on X.

According to Kansas City police, the two armed suspects were taken into custody.