Travis Kelce posts "heartbroken" message to fans after Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting
Kansas City, Missouri - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he was "heartbroken" Wednesday after a deadly shooting at the parade celebrating his team's Super Bowl victory left at least one person dead and 21 wounded, including children.
On Wednesday evening, the star athlete took to X to issue his thoughts on the tragedy that abruptly halted his team's celebrations.
"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today, Kelce posted. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected.
"KC, you mean the world to me."
The shooting at a packed parade Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory killed one person and wounded 21 more. Three suspects are in custody as the investigation remains ongoing.
At least 29 people are being treated at local hospitals as residents of Kansas City remain shaken. TAG24 shared footage captured on the ground moments before shots rang out at Union Station, where about one million spectators were expected.
The Kansas City Chiefs issued a statement earlier on Wednesday afternoon, along with Kelce's fellow Chiefs players including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Mike Pennel, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, and linebacker Drue Tranquill.
Was Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting?
Kelce seemed to be having the time of his life celebrating his back-to-back Super Bowl win just before the event took a tragic turn. Teammates appeared to prop up Kelce, who was on stage with his teammates looking wobbly on his feet, as he attempted to sing a version of country singer Garth Brooks' song Friends in Low Places.
His teammates were enjoying as well. At one stage, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was captured lying flat on the ground, holding what appeared to be a bottle of Hennessy cognac. Running back Isiah Pacheco also jogged down the parade route, holding a baby goat and wearing a Mahomes jersey.
After the tragedy, the team assured the public that "all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for," and thanked law enforcement and first responders.
Kelce and the team's most famous fan – music superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating the tight end – was not part of the celebrations.
The singer, whose relationship this season with Kelce became a cultural phenomenon, sprinted back to the US on Saturday from the latest leg of her money-spinning world tour in order to watch Sunday's Super Bowl in Sin City.
However, as Kelce and the Chiefs celebrated on Wednesday, Swift was reportedly en route to Australia, where she is due to perform in Melbourne on Friday.
She has not publically commented on the Kansas City shooting.
Cover photo: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP