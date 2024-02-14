Travis Kelce posts "heartbroken" message to fans after Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting

Kansas City, Missouri - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he was "heartbroken" Wednesday after a deadly shooting at the parade celebrating his team's Super Bowl victory left at least one person dead and 21 wounded, including children.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (c.) celebrated onstage with teammates during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, just before a mass shooting occured. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Wednesday evening, the star athlete took to X to issue his thoughts on the tragedy that abruptly halted his team's celebrations.

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today, Kelce posted. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected.

"KC, you mean the world to me."



The shooting at a packed parade Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory killed one person and wounded 21 more. Three suspects are in custody as the investigation remains ongoing.

At least 29 people are being treated at local hospitals as residents of Kansas City remain shaken. TAG24 shared footage captured on the ground moments before shots rang out at Union Station, where about one million spectators were expected.

The Kansas City Chiefs issued a statement earlier on Wednesday afternoon, along with Kelce's fellow Chiefs players including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Mike Pennel, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, and linebacker Drue Tranquill.