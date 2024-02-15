Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting result of "dispute" as details emerge

Kansas City, Missouri - The shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade that left one person dead and 22 injured, including several children, was a personal altercation and two juveniles were among those detained, police said Thursday.

A man is detained by law enforcement following the shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Up to a million jubilant fans had gathered in unseasonably warm weather for the parade of NFL champions when shots rang out just before 2:00 PM Wednesday.

"There was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism. This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters.

"We have subjects detained, two of which are juveniles. We are working to determine the involvement of others," she said, adding that several firearms were recovered.

One person, 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan, was killed, police said. Local radio station KKFI identified DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan as the person who died, adding that her son and two other relatives were shot.

Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president at the local Children's Mercy hospital, said only three of the 11 children treated there still remained hospitalized Thursday and they "will recover" from their injuries.

Overall, the hospital treated 12 victims, nine with gunshot wounds and the rest with "incidental injury."

According to police, at least half of the gunshot victims were under age 16.