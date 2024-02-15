Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting result of "dispute" as details emerge
Kansas City, Missouri - The shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade that left one person dead and 22 injured, including several children, was a personal altercation and two juveniles were among those detained, police said Thursday.
Up to a million jubilant fans had gathered in unseasonably warm weather for the parade of NFL champions when shots rang out just before 2:00 PM Wednesday.
"There was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism. This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters.
"We have subjects detained, two of which are juveniles. We are working to determine the involvement of others," she said, adding that several firearms were recovered.
One person, 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan, was killed, police said. Local radio station KKFI identified DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan as the person who died, adding that her son and two other relatives were shot.
Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president at the local Children's Mercy hospital, said only three of the 11 children treated there still remained hospitalized Thursday and they "will recover" from their injuries.
Overall, the hospital treated 12 victims, nine with gunshot wounds and the rest with "incidental injury."
According to police, at least half of the gunshot victims were under age 16.
Kansas City Chiefs and President Biden respond to parade shooting
Moments before the shooting, the championship players had been soaking up cheers at the end of the two-mile procession of double-decker buses.
Chiefs star Travis Kelce later said he was "heartbroken."
"My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"Praying for Kansas City," quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on social media, while a statement from the team said they were "truly saddened by the senseless act of violence."
Kansas City, in the Midwestern state of Missouri, saw a record number of 184 homicides in 2023, according to local media.
"I don't think in any way that this is Kansas City," Mayor Quinton Lucas told reporters Thursday, referring to the shooting. "I do think there is a gun violence challenge in this community and many others."
President Joe Biden deplored the shooting and issued a rallying call for Americans to back his pleas for Congress to enact gun reform.
"Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," Biden said in a White House statement Wednesday.
The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.
