Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City Chiefs to 2023 Super Bowl LVII victory

Glendale, Arizona - The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to secure their third NFL Super Bowl title in franchise history!

Securing their third Super Bowl in franchise history, Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Super Bowl LVII lived up to all the pre-game hype!

Closing a 10-point deficit following the Rihanna concert – we mean, halftime show – the Chiefs and the Eagles were locked in a tight battle, trading blows in what turned out to be a four-quarter, game-winning showdown.

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts delivered epic moments all night, with Hurts scoring three rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion that tied the game with five minutes remaining.

Scoring a massive 20 points, Hurts tied the Patriots' James White for the most points scored by a single player in a Super Bowl. He also set a new record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a Super Bowl game.

As for the two-time Super Bowl champion Mahomes, the Chiefs passer battled through a high-ankle sprain to make pivotal game-changing, game-winning plays!

The 27-year-old finished the big night completing 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes' night on the field was highlighted by his final-quarter 12-play, 66-yard drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal.