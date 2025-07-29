New York mass shooter's note sheds light on possible motive

New York, New York - A man who killed four people, then committed suicide in a New York skyscraper, may have been targeting the NFL offices there because he blamed the football league for brain injuries he said he suffered, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

The revelation that the killer, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, carried a note referring to the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), offered the first possible motive for the shootings late Monday that brought central Manhattan to a standstill.

The attacker shot a police officer outside the tower on Park Avenue, then opened fire in the lobby, before trying to head up to the National Football League's offices, armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

The suicide note said "that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participated in contact sports. He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury," Adams told CBS News.

Adams said that Tamura had never actually played for the top professional league. However, he was reportedly a star player at high-school-level in California.

The suicide note asked that his brain be kept for examination for CTE damage, The New York Times reported.

The bloodshed sparked a massive police response in the teeming center of the city – not far from where a man with a grievance against UnitedHealthcare gunned down the medical insurance company's CEO in broad daylight last December.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told a news conference that Tamura had a history of mental health issues.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the mass shooting a "senseless act of violence" carried out by a "lunatic."