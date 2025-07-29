Manhattan shooting leaves multiple dead after gunman opens fire in building hosting NFL HQ

New York, New York - Four people including a police officer were killed Monday after a gunman walked into a skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan and opened fire in broad daylight.

A fifth victim was also in critical condition after being shot, while the suspect apparently took his own life, Mayor Eric Adams told a late-night briefing at a hospital near the scene of the shooting.

The gunman was caught on camera exiting a black BMW carrying an M-4 rifle, then entering the building, immediately opening fire on a police officer before "spraying the lobby" with bullets, police commissioner Jessica Tisch told the press conference.

He then took an elevator to the 33rd floor offices of Rudin Management which owns the building, where he continued his spree before apparently shooting himself. The man was later discovered by officers next to his weapon.

The office tower block at 345 Park Avenue is also home to hedge fund giant Blackstone, auditor KPMG, and the NFL.

Tisch told the briefing that the suspect was believed to have acted alone but inquiries were ongoing, with the FBI assisting in the investigation.

She identified the shooter as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas and said a revolver, ammunition and magazines were found in his vehicle along with medication bearing his name.

The man had a history of mental health issues according to Las Vegas law enforcement, but did appear to possess a valid firearms permit for Nevada, Tisch said.

He drove cross-country from the southwestern state in recent days and arrived in New York on Monday.