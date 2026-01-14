Renee Good's family hires law firm that handled George Floyd murder

New York, New York - The family of the woman shot dead by an immigration officer in Minneapolis has hired a law firm to probe the killing that sparked protests but which the White House claims was self-defense.

The family of Renee Good, who was shot dead by an ICE officer in Minneapolis last week, has hired a law firm to probe her killing. © STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Renee Nicole Good (37) was shot dead in her car by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on January 7 as the Trump administration pressed operations to arrest undocumented migrants in Minnesota.

The move announced Wednesday by Good's family to hire the Romanucci and Blandin law firm to conduct a probe could pave the way for them to sue the government for wrongful killing.

"The legal team intends to conduct its civil investigation with an understanding that transparency is essential in this case of national importance," the lawyers said in a statement.

The firm represented the family of George Floyd, a Black man whose May 2020 murder by a white police officer in Minneapolis led to nationwide racial justice protests, in their lawsuit against the city.

Local officials have complained that federal investigators have refused to share information and evidence linked to the investigation into the Good case with state and city law enforcement.

"The community is not receiving transparency about this case elsewhere, so our team will provide that to the country," Romanucci and Blandin said, vowing to provide regular public updates.

Because of the "many immunities" afforded to federal officers, bringing legal action in the case would be challenging and complex, the law firm said.

"This process will not deter us in any way from fervently pursuing justice on behalf of Renee Good," said founding partner Antonio Romanucci.