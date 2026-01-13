Supreme Court leans towards ruling in challenges to trans athlete bans

Washington DC - The Supreme Court appeared likely on Tuesday in a closely watched pair of cases to uphold state bans on the participation of transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports.

The Supreme Court heard challenges to state laws in Idaho and West Virginia that ban trans athletes from competing in women's sports. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The conservative-dominated court heard more than three hours of arguments in separate challenges to state laws in Idaho and West Virginia banning transgender students from female competition.

Twenty-seven states have passed laws in recent years barring athletes who were assigned as male at birth from taking part in girls' or women's sports.

The Idaho case stems from the Republican-led state's 2020 Fairness in Women's Sports Act.

The act was challenged by a transgender athlete at an Idaho university, and lower courts ruled that it violates the equal protection clause of the US Constitution.

"Idaho's law classifies on the basis of sex, because sex is what matters in sports," not gender identity, Alan Hurst, the Idaho solicitor general, told the court.

"It correlates strongly with countless athletic advantages like size, muscle mass, bone mass and heart and lung capacity," Hurst said. "If women don't have their own competitions, they won't be able to compete."

Kathleen Hartnett, an attorney for the Idaho woman who brought the case, pushed back, saying the number of transgender girls who have "participated and excelled" in competitive sports are "few and far between."

Hartnett also argued that transgender girls who have undergone testosterone suppressant treatments do not have a competitive edge and have "mitigated their biological advantage of being born male."

Justice Samuel Alito, one of the six conservatives on the nine-member court, took issue with that, saying "there is a healthy scientific dispute about the efficacy of some of these treatments."

"There are an awful lot of female athletes who are strongly opposed to participation by trans athletes in competitions with them," Alito added. "Are they deluded in thinking that they are subjected to unfair competition?"