Trump ramps up restrictions on trans athletes with new executive order

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Wednesday barring transgender athletes from women's sports, in his latest move targeting transgender people since returning to office.

The move honors a pledge that Republican Trump made before returning for his second term in office with a radical right-wing agenda.

The White House said in its daily guidance that Trump would sign a "No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order" in a ceremony at 3:00 PM ET.

"Today, President Trump will deliver on his promise to PROTECT WOMEN'S SPORTS!" Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said on X.

Kelly said the order would "end the dangerous and unfair participation of men in women's sports."

Trump repeatedly returned to the theme of transgender athletes during an election campaign that also specifically targeted Democratic rival Kamala Harris over her support for trans issues.

The 78-year-old billionaire has repeatedly targeted gender non-conforming people in his blitz of executive orders and other moves since returning to office on January 20.

Trump signed an order to rid the military of what he called "transgender ideology" and effectively ban transgender troops. He also issued an order to restrict gender transition procedures for people under age 19.