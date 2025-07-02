University of Pennsylvania bans transgender athletes amid Trump attacks

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The University of Pennsylvania has agreed to ban transgender athletes from its women's sports teams, settling a federal civil rights case stemming from the furor around swimmer Lia Thomas, the US government said Tuesday.

Penn University’s Lia Thomas celebrates taking first place in the 500-yard freestyle race with a time of 4.37.32 during the championship final race in heat three during the Women's Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships at Harvard University on February 17, 2022. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

The US Department of Education said in a statement that UPenn had entered into a resolution agreement vowing to comply with Title IX, the federal law which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any educational program.

It follows an investigation by the department's Office for Civil Rights which found the university had violated Title IX by allowing transgender swimmer Thomas to compete in women's competitions in 2021-2022.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned on an anti-trans platform, has sought to prohibit transgender people from competing in girls and women's sports since returning to office.

Trump issued an executive order in February aimed at banning transgender athletes, allowing federal agencies to halt funding to any institution that does not consider birth-assigned genders in determining sex.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement on Tuesday the resolution of the UPenn case marked a "great victory for women and girls ... across our nation."

"The Department commends UPenn for rectifying its past harms against women and girls, and we will continue to fight relentlessly to restore Title IX's proper application and enforce it to the fullest extent of the law."