Summer 2025 nail trends: Make a splash with these sizzling TikTok manicures!
Suns out, nails out! Check out these trendy manicure designs from TikTok that are a must-try this summer.
If the recent spike in temperature has confirmed anything, it's that summer is finally here.
And yes, that means bikinis galore, as the Kar-Jenners have aptly reminded us since the warm weather first broke.
But what is an outfit worth if your nails aren't on point?
We've got you covered with a few scorching trends that will make any two-piece or summer dress pop!
Take a look at these three summer-approved nail ideas from TikTok!
Unicorn chrome nails
Chrome is making a splash this summer, particularly when it comes to manicures and pedicures.
TikToker @dailybeautyinspo has put a unique spin on the trend with these unicorn chrome nails.
Per the influencer, these three shades of orange shown in the clip are the best way to go for this look.
As always, any chrome color can work, but there's just something about these orange shades that scream beach vibes!
Rainbow French manicure
A French mani is always in style, no matter what season it is!
But this fun twist that user @gabyalabado26 tried is on par for the summer days ahead.
Instead of going the traditional white or black route, this TikToker opted for an array a different colors for the tips of her nails.
This can be done on the toes, too, ladies!
The look also gives mermaid vibes, which makes it perfect for a day at the beach or a romantic date night on the boardwalk!
Jelly 3D seashell nails
What's summer without seashells and a little glitter?
Another trend making waves this year is the "jelly nail," and this design by TikToker @sweetnailsbysab is a winner for summer!
The influencer breaks down the "3D seashell" look, complete with glitter and beach-inspired art.
This is a more subtle design, so it can be a great choice for any occasion that arises this season.
Whether it's the beach, pool, barbeque, or just a summer day in the city – bring the heat with any of these trendy nail looks!
