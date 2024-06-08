Is "peachy girl" going to be summer's biggest makeup trend? Inside the Hailey Bieber hype

Los Angeles, California - Who can forget the unstoppably beautiful power of Hailey Bieber 's iconic " strawberry girl " moment from last year? Well, now she may be on to a new fruit muse... here comes peachy girl summer!

Is Hailey Bieber on to a new fruit muse this summer with peach? © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@Hailey Rhode Bieber

The trend began with an Instagram post from Hailey captioned "strawberry girl summer," with some gorgeous shots of a sweet strawberry-inspired makeup palette on the model.



This call to action came strategically right before Hailey's Rhode skincare brand released a Strawberry Glaze lip treatment.

It doesn't hurt matters that she had a strawberry smoothie collab with elite supermarket chain Erewhon to promote (it's still available, by the way).

Now, Mrs. Bieber has posted to YouTube unveiling the secrets behind her "peachy beachy summer glow" makeup routine in a chill "get ready with me" video.

Does this newfound love of peach have anything to do with her bestie Kendall Jenner's own Peaches and Cream Erewhon smoothie? Could be that they're in cahoots to make peachy girl summer a thing.