Kylie Jenner sizzles in an orange bikini amid designer drama!
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner dazzled in a skimpy bikini in more vacay pics!
Bikini season has officially begun for the Kar-Jenners, as the 26-year-old beauty magnate has been strutting her stuff in some stunning swimwear.
Fresh off her studded bikini look, Kylie dropped back-to-back snaps from her recent vacation via Instagram on Monday.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a vibrant, orange two-piece set, complete with an array of luxurious jewelry pieces that included a gold watch and chain bracelet.
She added an extra "oomph" to the look with a delicate gold-studded belly chain that wrapped around her midriff as she posed on a balcony.
In a post shared Tuesday, Kylie once again wowed while modeling a one-shoulder, satin mini dress in the ocean as the sun set behind her.
Meanwhile, as the Sprinter mogul enjoyed "paradise," she was hit with a scathing accusation from an Australian designer!
Did Kylie Jenner "rip off" another designer's fashion ideas?
According to the Daily Mail, designer Jessica Johansen Bell has accused Kylie of stealing her fashion line and demands an apology from The Kardashians star.
Jessica claims that Kylie previously modeled and posted pieces from her brand, Johansen, in 2018, and she was stunned to see that the reality star's newest Khy drop featured designs similar to hers.
The stylist alleges that she reached out to Kylie over the matter, though the mogul's team refuted the claim.
Still, Jessica insists that Kylie "needs to get put in her place." Ouch!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner