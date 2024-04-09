Kylie Jenner sizzles in an orange bikini amid designer drama!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner dazzled in a skimpy bikini in more vacay pics!

Kylie Jenner's bikini takeover continues with another smokin' hot look. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Bikini season has officially begun for the Kar-Jenners, as the 26-year-old beauty magnate has been strutting her stuff in some stunning swimwear.

Fresh off her studded bikini look, Kylie dropped back-to-back snaps from her recent vacation via Instagram on Monday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a vibrant, orange two-piece set, complete with an array of luxurious jewelry pieces that included a gold watch and chain bracelet.

She added an extra "oomph" to the look with a delicate gold-studded belly chain that wrapped around her midriff as she posed on a balcony.

In a post shared Tuesday, Kylie once again wowed while modeling a one-shoulder, satin mini dress in the ocean as the sun set behind her.

Meanwhile, as the Sprinter mogul enjoyed "paradise," she was hit with a scathing accusation from an Australian designer!