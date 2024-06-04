Kim Kardashian flaunts summer-ready bikini body in latest Insta post

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian seems to be more than ready for the summer months to arrive with a teeny tiny black bikini and curves for days.

On Monday, the Kardashians star posted her bikini bod and some chic silver chains in what looked to be a shot from her April family vacation to Turks and Caicos.

The ensemble, courtesy of her own SKIMS brand, was made up of the black SKIMS triangle bikini top and the matching dipper bottom.

In a moment reminiscent of her famous 2019 "bathing beauty" Met Gala look, the pic follows the American Horror Story actor's recent controversy around showing off her petite waist in various painful-looking corsets.

After donning an ultra-snatched corset at the 2024 Met Gala and dropping images of her equally tight backup corset ensemble, Kim caught some flack from those concerned at the potentially harmful beauty standards she was setting – and even her own medical safety.