Body mod addict covers herself in hundreds of piercings and tattoos

Las Vegas, Nevada - A TikToker who goes by Bunny Savage has made a name for herself and gathered more than 63,000 followers with her extraordinary facial piercings and tattoos .

Bunny Savage has gathered thousands of followers for her unique appearance, characterized by hundreds of piercings. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bunny_savage91

In a plethora of posts, Bunny Savage has shown off her extraordinary collection of tattoos and piercings to the world, which covers most of her face and even goes down her neck.

Most notable are the piercings, the real number of which is unknown, that completely cover her face and the top of her chest.

They are not just simple nose, ear, lip, and eyebrow piercings – though she has these as well – but are instead stuck into her cheeks, her chin, her forehead, and elsewhere.

Among her posts, Bunny Savage also reveals the extraordinary set of tattoos she sports.

While they are not as prevalent on her face, they cover most of her arms, chest, and neck.

Her look is somewhat reminiscent of Rolf Buchholz, who holds the world record for the most body modifications in the world on account of the hundreds of piercings that cover his face as well.

Such extreme body modifications are becoming increasingly common, with people using new methods to give themselves a unique look and aesthetic.

One woman who also covered her face in piercings went on to attach safety pins and ribbons to her face to give the look of a corset, for example.