Ink-obsessed woman tattoos entire body black

Jakarta, Indonesia - A tattoo -addicted woman has made a name for herself on social media by evolving into a so-called "Black Queen" via the use of a dark black bodysuit that covers nearly her entire body.

This tattoo-addicted woman has made a name for herself online via her radical blackout bodysuit. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@shevadali

Self-described e-commerce graphic designer and tattoo enthusiast Shevana Dali has gathered thousands of followers on TikTok, where she goes as @shevadali, through her remarkably unique look.

Across her many posts, her remarkable transformation from a relatively normal-looking Indonesian woman to what she terms a "Black Queen" is truly one of a kind.

Images and videos of Dali show her with her chest and arms completely tattooed black. There is no design, no highlights, just a blackout inking that completely coats her skin.

This transformation is documented across her TikTok account, which only as recently as October saw her with "baby girl" tattooed across her chest along with a butterfly neck tattoo and a sizable piece on her shoulder.

Her complete blackout seems to have occurred sometime in November, covering up all of her existing tattoos and coating everything in black.

In a series of photographs released shortly before the New Year, Dali showed off the extent of her remarkable transformation, from tattoo-less to blacked out.

Davi is not the only extreme body modification addict out there to have totally blacked-out her skin. One man even used the technique to turn himself into a zombie.

Canadian tattoo artist and influencer Remy Schofield has made a name for himself for his work tattooing intricate designs over blackout, and has given himself numerous complete blackout body suits over the years.