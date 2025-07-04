Ink addict Remy reveals true extent of insane bodysuit transformation

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield has totally transformed his look over the years he's worked as a tattoo artist . Now, he has shared the extraordinary extent to which his bodysuit has changed.

Remy has totally redesigned his incredible bodysuit more times than can be counted, and it shows in this extraordinary transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy has gathered more than 157,000 followers on Instagram for the remarkable tattoo transformation he has undertaken over the years.

From guides on how best to tattoo over black, to a giant Krampus tattoo on his back and tales of under-the-belt body mods, Remy has never failed to entertain and impress his audience.

Yet, a new post detailing the true extent of his bodily transformation shocked even his most hardcore of fans.

In a series of pictures, Instagram users can see Remy's bare chest, tattoo-less except for one or two inkings on his belly and shoulders. Over the next few images, his bodysuit gets filled out.

As the 63 photos continue, viewers witness not only the journey to his first bodysuit, but also how that bodysuit was replaced by another, then another, and then another.

"I often have people ask to see my 'complete' transformation," Remy captioned the post. "But to be honest there is no way to put that in anything shorter than hours of video."

"This is less than a fifth of the individual stages the front of my torso has undergone," he explained. "I chose only slides that showed meaningful development between each stage."

"I have documented this entire process step by step in great detail along the way to provide as much information as I possibly can, as there is very little available anywhere online, and I am still not where I will be one day with this."