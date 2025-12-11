Ink addict Remy reveals what he'll do when every inch of his body is finally tattooed

Lethbridge, Canada - Ink addict and father Remy Schofield, known to be one of the most tattooed people in the world, has revealed what he'll do once all of his skin has been covered up.

Ink addict Remy Schofield has revealed what he'll do once all of his skin has been tattooed over. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Over the years, Remy has gathered more than 180,000 followers on Instagram due to his radical look and incredibly informative, entertaining social media content.

From showing off his blackened ears to revealing his below-the-belt body modifications, Remy has made a name for himself via his radical approach to body modification and his undying, often brutal, honesty.

A recent post from Remy on Instagram saw him take aim at someone who had asked him, "But what will you do when you're out of room?"

In response, he wrote "that's cute" and provided a side-by-side of his torso, one image showing his skin completely blacked out, and the other showing the bright and colorful design he's famous for today.

One of Remy's biggest pet peeves is people who think that you can't tattoo over black ink, and he has made it his mission to prove those people wrong. As a result, the possibility of changing his tattoos is infinite in scope.

"If the mind is willing, the body is able," Remy captioned the post. "Whether you like my body of work or not, I've proven time and time again there are no limits to what you can do if you're determined enough."