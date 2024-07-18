Teamsters president slammed for cozying up to Trump and Republicans amid RNC appearance

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters labor union , is facing widespread backlash after speaking at the Republican National Convention and appearing to co-sign racist and anti-LGBTQ+ views.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Just one day after speaking at the RNC, the internet exploded after O'Brien appeared to endorse an article penned by Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, entitled The Promise of Pro-Labor Conservatism.

Hawley's article claims that corporate efforts to "push diversity, equity, and inclusion and the religion of the trans flag" are hurting American workers – while totally ignoring how Republican policies are eroding protections for the working class and expanding the divide between rich and poor.

O'Brien shared the article on X, saying the senator was "100% on point." His message sparked swift condemnation, including from the Teamsters' own X account.

"Unions gain nothing from endorsing the racist, misogynistic, and anti-trans policies of the far right, no matter how much people like Sen. Hawley attempt to tether such bigotry to a cynical pro-labor message," said a since-deleted post on the union's official X profile.

"The message this sends to Teamsters of color, Teamster women, and LGBTQ Teamsters is that they are not welcome in the union unless they surrender their identity to a new kind of anti-woke unionism," the statement continued.

"You don't unite a diverse working class by scoffing at its diversity."