Teamsters president slammed for cozying up to Trump and Republicans amid RNC appearance
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters labor union, is facing widespread backlash after speaking at the Republican National Convention and appearing to co-sign racist and anti-LGBTQ+ views.
Just one day after speaking at the RNC, the internet exploded after O'Brien appeared to endorse an article penned by Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, entitled The Promise of Pro-Labor Conservatism.
Hawley's article claims that corporate efforts to "push diversity, equity, and inclusion and the religion of the trans flag" are hurting American workers – while totally ignoring how Republican policies are eroding protections for the working class and expanding the divide between rich and poor.
O'Brien shared the article on X, saying the senator was "100% on point." His message sparked swift condemnation, including from the Teamsters' own X account.
"Unions gain nothing from endorsing the racist, misogynistic, and anti-trans policies of the far right, no matter how much people like Sen. Hawley attempt to tether such bigotry to a cynical pro-labor message," said a since-deleted post on the union's official X profile.
"The message this sends to Teamsters of color, Teamster women, and LGBTQ Teamsters is that they are not welcome in the union unless they surrender their identity to a new kind of anti-woke unionism," the statement continued.
"You don't unite a diverse working class by scoffing at its diversity."
Sean O'Brien calls Trump a "tough SOB"
Donald Trump smiled on as O'Brien delivered his remarks at the RNC on Monday night.
"Today, the Teamsters are here to say we are not beholden to anyone or any party. We will create an agenda and work with a bipartisan coalition ready to accomplish something real for the American worker," the union president said.
"And I don't care about getting criticized. It's an honor to be the first Teamster in our 121-year history to address the Republican National Convention."
"I think we all can agree, whether people like [Trump] or they don't like him, in light of what happened to him on Saturday, he has proven to be one tough SOB," O'Brien added in reference to a failed assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania MAGA rally.
Many union members have criticized O'Brien's decision to appear at the convention and to cozy up to GOP lawmakers, particularly in light of Republicans' dangerous anti-worker agenda. The Project 2025 playbook seeks to dramatically weaken workers' ability to form unions and the National Labor Relations Board's ability to enforce labor laws, stacking the deck in favor of corporations and the ultra-wealthy.
O'Brien has said he asked to speak at both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, but had not yet received an invitation from the Democratic Party.
The Teamsters have so far not made an endorsement in the 2024 presidential race.
Cover photo: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP