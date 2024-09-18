Teamsters union drops endorsement bombshell in major blow to Kamala Harris

Washington DC - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest and most influential US labor unions , declined Wednesday to make a presidential endorsement, breaking with a quarter-century tradition of backing Democratic White House hopefuls.

In a major blow to Kamala Harris (r.), Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien said the union would not be endorsing a candidate in the 2024 race. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business," Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien said in a statement.

The move is a blow to Vice President Kamala Harris, this year's Democratic nominee who has positioned herself as a fierce defender of American labor.