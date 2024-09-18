Teamsters union drops endorsement bombshell in major blow to Kamala Harris
Washington DC - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest and most influential US labor unions, declined Wednesday to make a presidential endorsement, breaking with a quarter-century tradition of backing Democratic White House hopefuls.
"Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business," Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien said in a statement.
The move is a blow to Vice President Kamala Harris, this year's Democratic nominee who has positioned herself as a fierce defender of American labor.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
