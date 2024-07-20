Teamsters president gets new challenger after Republican National Convention speech

Washington DC - International Brotherhood of Teamsters Vice President at Large John Palmer has announced he is launching a challenge to the labor union 's General President Sean O'Brien amid backlash over the latter's decision to speak at the Republican National Convention.

Sean M. O'Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, speaks on Day 1 of the 2024 Republican National Convention. © REUTERS

"Having experienced two and a half years of General President Sean O'Brien's tumultuous presidency, I am announcing my candidacy for Teamsters national office in the 2026 election for officers," Palmer wrote in a letter shared on X by labor reporter Kim Kelly.



Laying out a host of grievances under O'Brien's leadership, Palmer said: "This has all culminated in his presence at the anti-union, anti-worker Republican national convention, kissing the ring of a man that scabbed a picket line, failing to pay workers, discriminating against people of color as a landlord, falsely accusing five black men in New York of murder, orchestrating an insurrection against the United States, dodging the draft, and appointing Union busters from the Jones Day law firm to create the most anti-union Labor Board in history."

O'Brien has faced widespread criticism for becoming the first president in the Teamsters' 121-year history to speak at the Republican National Convention. During his remarks, he railed against big business while praising real-estate tycoon and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump as "one tough SOB."

The following day, O'Brien stoked further controversy by endorsing an op-ed written by Republican Senator Josh Hawley which claimed that corporate efforts to "push diversity, equity, and inclusion and the religion of the trans flag" are hurting American workers.

"It's naive to believe that these folks at the RNC are going to help us in any way, shape, form, or manner," Palmer wrote in response. "We have successfully estranged ourselves from the rest of the labor movement through the actions of one man."

