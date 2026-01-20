Activists erect 10-foot-tall replica of Trump's birthday letter to Epstein in DC

Washington DC - An activist group recently put up a replica of a letter that President Donald Trump allegedly wrote for notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday.

Over the weekend, an activist group erected a 10-foot-tall birthday card featuring a birthday letter Donald Trump allegedly wrote for Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @Furbeti & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to CNN, the installation, which was recreated to resemble a giant birthday card, was put up by the activist group The Secret Handshake.

It was first unveiled on Sunday night and is permitted to remain until Friday, January 23.

The first page of the card reads, "Happy Birthday To A 'Terrific Guy!'" while the second shows the letter that was first published by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in September.

It includes a doodle of what appears to be a naked woman, a bizarre monologue seemingly between Trump and Epstein, and the president's signature scrawled at the bottom where pubic hair would be.

A plaque near the card encourages visitors to sign their name along with a message for the Trump administration.

The original letter was included in a larger birthday book compiled by Epstein's convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, which included messages from several rich and influential people.

Trump, who was close friends with Epstein for decades, has vehemently denied writing the card, and the FBI has threatened to launch an investigation into it, as they claim it is a "forgery."