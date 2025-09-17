New Epstein files reveal disturbing birthday letter: "So many girls, so little time"

Washington DC - A House committee recently released another batch of documents related to the investigation into notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – a case that has become a political lightning rod against President Donald Trump .

On Tuesday, the GOP-led House Oversight and Government Reform Committee shared a press release about new actions in their investigation into the federal government's handling of the Epstein case.

The release included two sets of material received from the estate of Epstein. The first is scans of pages from the infamous "birthday book" that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted co-conspirator, put together for his 50th birthday.

The second has a page from the book titled "CONTENTS," which has names such as former President Bill Clinton and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Another page appears to be a letter from Coco Brown – who refers to herself as "Degenerate I" and Epstein as "Degenerate II" – and contains such bizarre lines as "so many girls, so little time" and "we vampires are supposed to age slowly."

The release also included a transcript of a deposition given by Trump's former US Attorney General William Barr in August, during which he argued that he understands why there has been "reluctance" from the Trump administration to release the Epstein files, despite vowing to do so.

Barr recalled having a conversation in which Trump said he had "broken off with Epstein long ago" and had "pushed him out of Mar-a-Lago."

The release comes as Trump continues to receive heavy backlash for refusing to release the files and accusations that he is named within the documents, as he and Epstein were friends for decades.