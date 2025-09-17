Patel suggests FBI will investigate Epstein estate over "forgery" of Trump's signature

Washington DC - FBI Director Kash Patel suggested he would open an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's estate based on President Donald Trump 's insistence that his signature on a letter to the late sex offender was forged.

During a brutal five-hour appearance in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Patel got into multiple shouting matches with Democrats who accused him of deliberately withholding documents related to Epstein.

It followed Wednesday's grilling in the Senate, which focused on Patel's handling of the manhunt for the main suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder.

The former prosecutor has repeatedly insisted that his office will release all materials from investigations into Epstein that are not blocked by court injunctions.

But Democrats and even some Republicans have been unconvinced by Patel's claims. Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Wednesday accused him of staging a "giant cover-up" to protect President Donald Trump, who relationship with Epstein has become a major focal point.

In particular, a sexually suggestive note allegedly written by Trump and included in an infamous book gifted to the financier on his birthday has dominated headlines. The Republican has repeatedly denied authoring the letter, which he says is forged.

That led to Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz of Florida asking Patel if he would open an investigation into Epstein's estate, which provided the birthday book to the House Oversight Committee for publication.

"They literally out a fake document, according to the president, with a fake signature. It's a forgery of the president of the United States' signature," Moskowitz said, following the Trump's logic.

Patel flatly responded: "Sure, I'll do it."

Although the Justice Department has been releasing Epstein-related documents to the House Oversight Committee at a steady pace, their selective and redacted nature has done little to quell a scandal that has been brewing for months.