Explosive Trump biopic to hit US theaters before presidential election

Los Angeles, California - A controversial biopic of Donald Trump that depicts the former president raping his wife and which has drawn legal threats from his attorneys will hit movie theaters this October, it was reported Friday.

Tiny indie studio Briarcliff Entertainment plans to release The Apprentice for audiences less than a month before Trump takes on Kamala Harris in the country's razor-tight presidential election, the Hollywood Reporter said.

The explosive film about Trump's younger years caused shockwaves at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Its most talked about scene shows Trump raping his first wife, Ivana, after she belittles him for growing fat and bald.

In real life, Ivana accused Trump of raping her during divorce proceedings but later rescinded the allegation. She died in 2022.

The movie also shows Trump suffering erectile dysfunction, and undergoing liposuction and surgery for hair loss.

Just hours after The Apprentice premiered in May, Trump's lawyers vowed to sue the producers, calling the film "garbage" and "pure malicious defamation."

Further complicating the film's prospects for US release is that one of its early financial backers was pro-Trump billionaire Dan Snyder, who was reportedly displeased with its depiction of Trump and sought to block the movie.

He has now been bought out of his financial stake in the movie, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The film is set to be released in theaters on October 11, the Los Angeles Times said.